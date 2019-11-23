Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bears regain poise, Bitcoin risks further falls

- Bears regain control on Saturday after recent downpour across the crypto space.
- Bitcoin leads the decline amongst the top three dominant cryptocurrencies.
Top 3 coins’ price overview
- Bitcoin’s (BTC/USD) recovery from six-month lows faltered at the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement (Fib) level of Friday’s slump, located near 7,365 region. The bears are back in command and target the next support aligned at 7,000 (psychological level), having breached the 38.2% Fib at 7,147. The most widely traded cryptocurrency is down 3% over the last 24 hours, with its market capitalization shrinking to $ 129.55 billion.
- Ethereum (ETH/USD), the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $16.14 billion, is back in the red zone, as the market witnessed a dead cat bounce from eight-month lows of 138.19 reached on Friday. The downside bias remains intact, despite the several recovery attempts, as the coin is set to book about 19% loss on a weekly basis. At the press time, ETC/USD exchanges hands around 148.90, losing nearly 4% over the last 24 hours.
- Ripple (XRP/USD) quickly reversed from daily lows of 0.2264, but the bounce now appears limited in absence of weekend love for the digital assets. The recovery seen earlier on the day died down and the rates slipped back below the 0.2300 level. The No. 3 coin remains vulnerable going forward, with a test of the two-month lows of 0.2223 more likely. Ripple is seen 1.10% lower on the day, enjoying a market capitalization of $9.86 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: 61.8% Fib caps the recovery from half-yearly lows
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most widely traded cryptocurrency, extends the overnight consolidative mode around 7,250 region, as a tug of war between the bulls and bears persists so far this Saturday.
Monero technical analysis: Sell the bounce circa $ 52.50 in the near-term
Monero (XMR), the 14th largest cryptocurrency, has lost almost 6% over the last 24 hours. The coin looks heavy on daily sticks after bearish pattern confirmation.
Litecoin price prediction: Descending triangle breakdown, $ 43.00 back on sight?
Litecoin (LTC/USD), with a market capitalization of $ 3.00 billion, is down for the sixth day in a row, tracking the bearish momentum across the crypto markets.
Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bears regain poise, Bitcoin risks further falls
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.