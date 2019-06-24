Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin settles above $11,000 more growth ahead
- Bitcoin has settled above a critical barrier of $11,000.
- NEO and Ontology are the best-performing altcoins, with over 6% of gains.
After a short period of consolidation, the cryptocurrency market resumed the upside move as Bitcoin (BTC) and all major altcoins have been showing substantial gains in recent 24 hours. The total market capitalization jumped to $333 billion from $321 billion on Monday; an average daily trading volume reduced to $63 billion. Notably, Bitcoin continues growing. Now it is registered at 59.5%.
Top-3 coins price overview
- BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,080, mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday trading, though with nearly 5% of gains in recent 24 hours. The first digital coin touched $11,218 during early Asian hours but retreated to critical $11,000.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $33.2 billion, has settled at $310, off the recent high registered at $317. ETH/USD has gained 2.7% in the past 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
- Ripple's XRP is under pressure in Asia on Tuesday. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $19.9, has lost over 1% since the beginning of Tuesday trading, though it is still in the green zone on a day-on-day basis. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.4685.
The biggest altcoin market-movers
- NEO resumed the upside movement after a setback on Monday. The 18th largest coin with the current market value of $1.2 billion has gained nearly 7% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $17.75 by press time.
- Ontology (ONT) has gained over 6% in recent 24 hours to trade at $1.6 by the time of writing. Ontology takes the 21st place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with a total capitalization of $723 million.
