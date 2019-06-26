Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin creeps back to $13,000 after a roller-coaster trading
- Bitcoin aims to retest the barrier at $13,000.
- EOS and Bitcoin SV are the outsiders with over 8% of losses.
Bitcoin (BTC) set a new record on Wednesday hitting $13,700, which is the highest level since January 18, 2018. However, the stellar growth proved to be unsustainable as the coin crashed to $12,700 in a matter of hours. The exceptional volatility created an anti-risk sentiment on the market and caused an exodus from altcoins. The total market capitalization is registered at $365 billion, down from the recent high of $387 billion; an average daily trading volume catapulted to $138 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance surpassed 63%.
Top-3 coins price overview
- BTC/USD is changing hands at $12,780, having gained nearly 2% since this time on Wednesday. The first digital coin touched $13,335 high during early Asian hours but retreated below critical $12,000.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $35.8 billion, has settled at $335, down from the intraday high registered at $342. ETH/USD has gained 1.7% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
- Ripple's XRP is under pressure in Asia. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $19.6, has lost over 4% since this time on Wednesday and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.4585.
The biggest altcoin market-movers
- EOS and Bitcoin SV (BSV) are the biggest losers among top-20 altcoins. Both coins have lost over 8% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $6,67 and $219.67 respectively.
- Chainlink (LINK) is an unexpected growth leader of the day. The coin jumped to the 21st place in the global cryptocurrency market rating, having gained over 15%. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $2.42.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.