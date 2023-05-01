Market picture
According to CoinMarketCap, cryptocurrency market capitalisation grew by 2.5% over the past seven days to $1.18 trillion, but the magnitude of the increase was twice greater on Sunday. The pressure on the market resumed last night and peaked on Monday morning. And it looks like Bitcoin is again behind this decline as its price approaches 30K.
Bitcoin approached 30K again on Sunday, from where the selling intensified. The situation looks like the big players are playing games to warm up the thin market over the weekend and early trading hours in Asia, amplifying the amplitude of the move on relatively low volumes.
Worryingly, we have seen a series of declining tops in the last three weeks, and significant downside momentum is building faster and faster.
On the optimistic side, the avalanche of stop orders is not destabilising the market. Bitcoin is starting to buy back quickly as it approaches $28,000, where the 50-day moving average has shifted.
In terms of seasonality, May is considered a relative success for BTC. Over the past 12 years, bitcoin has ended the month up seven times and down five times. The average gain was 29.7%, and the average loss was 15.8%. Meanwhile, the last two Mays have disappointed BTC, with an average loss of 26% each.
News background
Glassnode recorded the most significant cryptocurrency inflows on Binance since the FTX crash last November. Often this signals a willingness to sell for dollars, but there are cases where Bitcoin sales fund the purchase of altcoins.
According to Germany's oldest bank, Berenberg Bank, bitcoin could rise significantly after halving next year. The fact that VTC has become virtually the only crypto asset to be classified by the SEC as a commodity rather than a security could also help.
Gary Gensler, head of the SEC, has said that cryptocurrencies should be treated as investment contracts, requiring platforms offering them to register and comply with securities laws.
Investor and billionaire Ray Dalio said he has a small number of bitcoins, but because cryptocurrencies are unreliable anyway, he prefers gold. He told Bitcoin holders should be prepared for an 80% drop.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where the Ethereum price will close on Sunday night will be vital to avoid a 25% price correction in ETH
Ethereum (ETH) price is at a crucial level as it could mean either more upside or downside to come for the month of May. This a very binary view or outlook, thus, as it makes total sense to look for where the Ethereum price is currently trading at.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
Ripple price to crash 40% as bulls do not respect handles
Ripple (XRP) price is starting to become an example of ‘the faster they grow, the harder they fall.’ The slide of last week with already 10% losses should have been a warning for bulls that sentiment is starting to change across the board.
Unbearable selling pressure could see Binance Coin tank between 10% and 20% next week
Binance Coin (BNB) price sees its longer-term rally starting to roll over as, for a third week in a row, the support element pushing price action needs to step in. This indicates more pressure building on the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which could soon snap under selling pressure.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.