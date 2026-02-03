Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Zilliqa, Hyperliquid & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 03 February

Zilliqa (ZIL) price is extending its gains, rallying over 20% to $0.006 on Tuesday after soaring nearly 34% the previous day. The upcoming Cancun upgrade this week is boosting investor sentiment, despite broader weakness in the crypto market. ZIL continues to attract strong buying interest, supported by rising trading activity and improving derivatives metrics.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) extended its recovery by 8% at press time on Tuesday, driven by the HIP-4 proposal to add outcome trading, referring to prediction markets and bounded options contracts. Heightened retail interest in the decentralized exchange and its token is evident from a more than 25% increase in HYPE futures Open Interest, indicating elevated capital inflows. The technical outlook for HYPE is bullish, with buying pressure and trend momentum rising.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price stabilizes at $0.106 at the time of writing on Tuesday, following a slight rebound the previous day after a massive correction last week. On-chain data suggests the dog-themed meme coin may be undervalued and poised for a near-term bounce. However, the broader technical structure remains bearish, prompting traders to remain cautious.