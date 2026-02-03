TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL rallies over 20% ahead of Cancun EVM upgrade

  • Zilliqa price extends gains by more than 20% on Tuesday after surging nearly 34% the previous day.
  • The upcoming Cancun EVM upgrade, scheduled for Thursday, has boosted investor sentiment.
  • On-chain and derivatives data support bullish sentiment, as trading volume and open interest are rising.
Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL rallies over 20% ahead of Cancun EVM upgrade
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Zilliqa (ZIL) price is extending its gains, rallying over 20% to $0.006 on Tuesday after soaring nearly 34% the previous day. The upcoming Cancun upgrade this week is boosting investor sentiment, despite broader weakness in the crypto market. ZIL continues to attract strong buying interest, supported by rising trading activity and improving derivatives metrics.

Zilliqa’s Cancun EVM version support boosts sentiment

Zilliqa’s upcoming Cancun Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) version support, which will activate on the mainnet through a hard fork, is scheduled for this week on Thursday. This update aims to deliver faster communication and finer-grained control, as posted by Zilliqa’s X.

In addition, Zilliqa’s community updates blog on Monday announced that Liechtenstein Trust Integrity Network (LTIN) will join the Zilliqa network as the first government-backed institutional validator, reinforcing Zilliqa’s regulatory-readiness direction.

These developments and announcements have boosted bullish sentiment among investors, as ZIL has rallied more than 60% so far this week despite broader weakness in the crypto market.

ZIL’s on-chain and derivatives data show bullish bias

Santiment data indicates that the Zilliqa ecosystem’s trading volume (the aggregate trading volume generated by all exchange applications on the chain) reached $278.07 million on Tuesday, the highest volume since December 2024. This volume rise indicates a surge in trader interest and liquidity in Zilliqa, boosting its bullish outlook.

ZIL trading volume chart. Source: Santiment

CoinGlass data shows that futures OI in Zilliqa at exchanges reached $47.76 million on Tuesday, up from $5.72 million on Monday, the highest levels since December 9, 2024. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current ZIL price rally.

ZIL open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL bulls in control of the momentum

Zilliqa price started the week on a positive note, rallying more than 34% on Monday and closing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.005. As of writing on Tuesday, ZIL is extending its gains by more than 20%, trading above the 100-day EMA at $0.006.

If ZIL continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the 200-day EMA at $0.007.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 67, above the neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover on Tuesday, further supporting the bullish view.

ZIL/USDT daily chart

If ZIL faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the 50-day EMA at $0.005.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL rallies over 20% ahead of Cancun EVM upgrade

Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL rallies over 20% ahead of Cancun EVM upgrade

Zilliqa (ZIL) price is extending its gains, rallying over 20% to $0.006 on Tuesday after soaring nearly 34% the previous day. The upcoming Cancun upgrade this week is boosting investor sentiment, despite broader weakness in the crypto market.
Bernstein predicts Bitcoin could see a recovery, expects a price bottom around $60,000

Bernstein predicts Bitcoin could see a recovery, expects a price bottom around $60,000

Bitcoin could bottom around its last cycle high in the $60,000 range before seeing a recovery potentially in the first half of the year, according to Bernstein analysts. The analysts highlighted that the recent downturn in crypto prices follows the strong outperformance of gold over Bitcoin in the past year.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rallies as HIP-4 proposal supports prediction market

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rallies as HIP-4 proposal supports prediction market

Hyperliquid (HYPE) extended its recovery by 8% at press time on Tuesday, driven by the HIP-4 proposal to add outcome trading, referring to prediction markets and bounded options contracts.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE steadies at $0.10 recovery hopes amid bearish trend

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE steadies at $0.10 recovery hopes amid bearish trend

Dogecoin (DOGE) price stabilizes at $0.106 at the time of writing on Tuesday, following a slight rebound the previous day after a massive correction last week. On-chain data suggests the dog-themed meme coin may be undervalued and poised for a near-term bounce.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends correction, trading below $82,000 after sliding more than 5% so far this week. The bearish price action in BTC was fueled by fading institutional demand, as evidenced by spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded $978 million in inflows through Thursday.