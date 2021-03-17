Zilliqa had a major 23% breakout from a key pattern on the 4-hour chart and quickly reached the price target of $0.195. Now the digital asset is primed for a healthy correction period which could lead ZIL into a new leg up above $0.20.

Ethereum faces weak resistance ahead of $1,800 but must stay above a crucial support level first. Meanwhile, Ethereum miners are extremely happy for the high gas fees but also because they have managed to unlock the full power of the new Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics cards.

Bluzelle had a significant 23% breakout from a descending triangle pattern reaching its price target of $0.467. The digital asset aims for more as it faces weak resistance above this point.