Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, VeChain & Cryptos – American Wrap 14 November

FXStreet Team

XRP downside risks escalate as supply in profit plunges to one-year low

Ripple (XRP) edges lower, trading above $2.25 at the time of writing on Friday. The token's short-term outlook reflects a sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. 

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain (VET) is trading at $0.0156 at the time of writing on Friday amid high volatility across the cryptocurrency market. Risk-off sentiment has pushed investors to the sidelines over the last few weeks, citing macroeconomic uncertainty and a lack of strong price catalysts.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid a sticky bearish wave in the broader cryptocurrency market. Both institutional and retail demand remain muted, making it difficult for BTC to sustain recovery. 

Author

FXStreet Team

