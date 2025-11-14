Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, VeChain & Cryptos – American Wrap 14 November

Ripple (XRP) edges lower, trading above $2.25 at the time of writing on Friday. The token's short-term outlook reflects a sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

VeChain (VET) is trading at $0.0156 at the time of writing on Friday amid high volatility across the cryptocurrency market. Risk-off sentiment has pushed investors to the sidelines over the last few weeks, citing macroeconomic uncertainty and a lack of strong price catalysts.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid a sticky bearish wave in the broader cryptocurrency market. Both institutional and retail demand remain muted, making it difficult for BTC to sustain recovery.