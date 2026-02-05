Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Tokens & Ethereum – American Wrap 05 February

The crypto market is in turmoil as aggressive selling continues across the board, triggering liquidations and leaving investors counting losses. Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled below the $70,000 mark on Thursday, after erasing the post United States (US) election surge.

The Ethereum network is experiencing its most active phase to date. However, this does not necessarily indicate a bullish outlook. Recent on-chain data shows Ethereum reaching a major milestone as transfer counts hit a record high. Historically, similar signals have not always led to positive price performance.

Ripple (XRP) is trading aggressively downward, while hovering at $1.37 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting a pristine risk-off mood across the crypto market. The remittance token is down nearly 10% intraday, weighed by intense volatility, retail investor exodus and declining institutional interest.