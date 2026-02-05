TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Tokens & Ethereum – American Wrap 05 February

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Tokens & Ethereum – American Wrap 05 February
FXStreet Team

AI tokens AWE Network, OlaXBT extend gains as crypto sell-off intensifies

The crypto market is in turmoil as aggressive selling continues across the board, triggering liquidations and leaving investors counting losses. Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled below the $70,000 mark on Thursday, after erasing the post United States (US) election surge.

Ethereum network activity hits peak, but why this is not necessarily a bullish signal

The Ethereum network is experiencing its most active phase to date. However, this does not necessarily indicate a bullish outlook. Recent on-chain data shows Ethereum reaching a major milestone as transfer counts hit a record high. Historically, similar signals have not always led to positive price performance.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP crashes below $1.40 as exchange reserves surge

Ripple (XRP) is trading aggressively downward, while hovering at $1.37 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting a pristine risk-off mood across the crypto market. The remittance token is down nearly 10% intraday, weighed by intense volatility, retail investor exodus and declining institutional interest.

FXStreet Team

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below $70,000 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 20% for this year. Market momentum turned extremely bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $65,000.

Ripple crashes below $1.40 as exchange reserves surge

Ripple is trading aggressively downward, while hovering at $1.37 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting a pristine risk-off mood across the crypto market. The remittance token is down nearly 10% intraday, weighed by intense volatility, retail investor exodus and declining institutional interest.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tumble as retail dumps, risk-off mood prevails

Bitcoin holds above $70,000 after testing $69,922 intraday low amid a retail investor exodus. Ethereum is largely in bearish hands despite support at $2,000 staying intact.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC nears $70,000 ahead of Strategy Q4 earnings

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends losses, nearing the $70,000 level at the time of writing on Thursday, erasing all gains since crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November 2024.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends correction, trading below $82,000 after sliding more than 5% so far this week. The bearish price action in BTC was fueled by fading institutional demand, as evidenced by spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded $978 million in inflows through Thursday.