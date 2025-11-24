TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Solana & Cryptos – American Wrap 24 November

FXStreet Team

Solana Price Forecast: SOL trades under pressure and bearish signals

Solana (SOL) remains marginally below $130 at the time of writing on Monday, reflecting risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. SOL hit an intraday high of $134 but retraced, signaling growing uncertainty and high volatility.

Crypto market rebounds after collapse

The crypto market appears to have found a foothold last Friday, adding 5% to its lows and recovering to $2.94 trillion. At the same time, the market is now more than 9% lower than it was seven days ago. This is a timid rebound after a devastating collapse. But in this situation, we can see some green shoots for the near future.

XRP reclaims $2.00 amid ETF inflows, stable derivatives market

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.06 at the time of writing on Monday, as buyers push to regain control despite a generally bearish cryptocurrency market. 

FXStreet Team

Solana remains marginally below $130 at the time of writing on Monday, reflecting risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. SOL hit an intraday high of $134 but retraced, signaling growing uncertainty and high volatility.

Ripple is trading at around $2.06 at the time of writing on Monday, as buyers push to regain control despite a generally bearish cryptocurrency market. The cross-border remittance token opened Monday’s trading at $2.05, building on the increase from $1.95, which marked Sunday’s low. 

Bitcoin is trading above $86,000 at the time of writing on Monday, as bulls battle to regain control and bolster a breakout above $90,000 this week. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding above key support levels at $2,800 and $2.00, respectively.

Bitcoin begins the week on a steadier footing, trading around $86,000 at the time of writing on Monday after last week’s sharp correction. Growing expectations of a potential Fed rate cut in December are boosting risk-on sentiment among BTC traders.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.