Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Solana & Cryptos – American Wrap 24 November

Solana (SOL) remains marginally below $130 at the time of writing on Monday, reflecting risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. SOL hit an intraday high of $134 but retraced, signaling growing uncertainty and high volatility.

The crypto market appears to have found a foothold last Friday, adding 5% to its lows and recovering to $2.94 trillion. At the same time, the market is now more than 9% lower than it was seven days ago. This is a timid rebound after a devastating collapse. But in this situation, we can see some green shoots for the near future.

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.06 at the time of writing on Monday, as buyers push to regain control despite a generally bearish cryptocurrency market.