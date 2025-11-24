TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

XRP reclaims $2.00 amid ETF inflows, stable derivatives market

  • XRP rises above $2.00 as bulls push to regain control on Monday.
  • XRP ETFs recorded nearly $180 million in inflows last week, as institutional investors turn to altcoin products.
  • XRP derivatives market shows signs of stability, with futures Open Interest staying between $3 billion and $4 billion.
XRP reclaims $2.00 amid ETF inflows, stable derivatives market
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.06 at the time of writing on Monday, as buyers push to regain control despite a generally bearish cryptocurrency market. 

The cross-border remittance token opened Monday’s trading at $2.05, building on the increase from $1.95, which marked Sunday’s low. Steady demand for XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) supports positive market sentiment around the token, increasing the odds of an uptrend forming above $2.00.

XRP eyes breakout as ETF inflows extend 

US-listed XRP ETFs had a bullish debut, recording nearly $180 billion in inflows last week and $243 million the week before. SoSoValue data shows the crypto products accessed directly via stock exchanges, with a cumulative total net inflow volume of approximately $423 million and net assets of $384 million on November 21.

Canary Capital’s XRPC ETF posted approximately $619,000 in net inflow on Friday, while Bitwise’s XRP ETF was the best-performing with $11 million.

Steady ETF inflows reinforce positive sentiment around XRP, which could bolster risk appetite and increase the chances of a steady recovery above $2.00 in the short to medium term.

XRP ETF stats| Source: SoSoValue

XRP flaunts a weak but stable derivatives market, with the futures Open Interest (OI) averaging between $3 billion and $4 billion over the past two weeks.

CoinGlass data shows OI, which tracks the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, averaging $3.61 billion on Monday, up from $3.28 billion on the previous day. OI must steadily rise to support risk-on sentiment, as investors increase their risk exposure. 

XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Chart of the day: XRP holds key support 

XRP is trading at around $2.06 at the time of writing on Monday, supported by an uptrending Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart. The RSI at 39 and rising indicates that bullish momentum is increasing, as traders position themselves above the critical $2.00 level.

A daily close above $2.00 would back bullish sentiment and increase the chances of an extended uptrend above resistance at $2.24, which was tested on Wednesday. Further action above the same hurdle could pave the way for gains targeting the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.38 and the 200-day EMA at $2.52.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Still, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has maintained a sell signal since November 16, encouraging investors to reduce their risk exposure. 

The red histogram bars below the zero line indicate that bearish momentum remains apparent. If short-term support at $2.00 gives way, the path of least resistance will remain downward, as sellers target a retest of support at $1.82.

Traders will watch for a buy signal, which occurs when the blue MACD line crosses above the red signal line, indicating a bullish shift. 

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Top Gainers: Hedera, Hyperliquid, and SPX6900 extend gains as BTC bounces from $80,000

Top Gainers: Hedera, Hyperliquid, and SPX6900 extend gains as BTC bounces from $80,000

The crypto market sees selective gains on Monday as Hedera (HBAR), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and SPX6900 (SPX) extend their recent rallies after finding support around key levels. Bitcoin’s rebound from the $80,000 level has provided some stability.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple rebound after recent downside pressure

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple rebound after recent downside pressure

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) begin the week with a modest recovery on Monday after last week’s massive correction. These top three cryptocurrencies are holding above their key support levels, suggesting recovery continuation.

Leverage Shares to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in Europe amid market collapse

Leverage Shares to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in Europe amid market collapse

Leverage Shares plans to launch 3x and -3x leveraged Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for European clients next week, despite a dip in the crypto market.

Why is Bitcoin crashing? Three key reasons behind the sell-off

Why is Bitcoin crashing? Three key reasons behind the sell-off

Bitcoin's (BTC) decline has been sustained by three fundamental factors, including uncertainty around a December rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), increased selling from digital asset treasuries (DATs) and growing concerns over Strategy's removal from the MSCI.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.