Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Pi Network & Bitcoin – American Wrap 16 January

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower toward the pivotal $2.00 level at the time of writing on Friday, marking three consecutive days of declines. The sell-off extends across the crypto market, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling toward $95,000 and Ethereum (ETH) pressing down on support at $3,300.

Pi Network (PI) is trading near the $0.2000 psychological support level at press time on Friday, extending its nearly month-long consolidation. Large deposits over centralized exchanges accepting PI tokens suggest a sell-side bias among holders. Technically, Pi Network flashes downside bias as the MACD indicator inches toward a bearish crossover.

Volatility in the crypto market came to a grinding halt on Friday with all of the major CoinDesk indexes moving by less than 1% since midnight UTC.