Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Mantle & Bitcoin – American Wrap 15 December

Mantle (MNT) is trading above a short-term support at $1.28 at the time of writing on Monday, as the broader cryptocurrency market stabilizes in the wake of last week’s monetary policy-triggered volatility. If bulls tighten their grip further, MNT could extend its recovery by 30% to $1.63 in the short to medium-term.

Ripple (XRP) is holding ground slightly below $2.00 at the time of writing on Monday amid a generally bearish outlook across the broader cryptocurrency market. Steady institutional demand and a marginal increase in retail demand could boost momentum in the coming days, with XRP expected to edge up above the $2.00 pivotal level.

Veteran trader and chart analyst Peter Brandt has warned that bitcoin's signature growth parabola has fractured, opening the door to a brutal slide potentially down to $25,000.