Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Kite & Cryptos – American Wrap 20 February

XRP holds $1.40 support amid ETF inflows, weak derivatives market

Ripple (XRP) is trading above a critical support at $1.40 at the time of writing on Friday, signaling stability ahead of a potential breakout toward the weekly open of $1.48. 

Kite Price Forecast: KITE surges 14%, outpacing other AI crypto tokens

Kite (KITE) is extending its rally above $0.27 at the time of writing on Friday, supported by positive market sentiment within its ecosystem. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto token is up over 14% intraday and 18% over the past 24 hours, highlighting its overall uptrend.

Panic premium lingers in options even as Bitcoin recovers from lows

The crypto market pulled back from potential peril on Thursday, with Bitcoin rising 3.9% from a local low of $65,600.

Author

FXStreet Team

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

XRP ticks up above $1.40 support, but waning retail demand suggests caution. XRP attracts $4 million in spot ETF inflows on Thursday, signaling renewed institutional investor interest.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: No recovery in sight 

Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways between $65,729 and $71,746, extending its consolidation since February 7. US-spot ETFs record an outflow of $403.90 million through Thursday, pointing to the fifth consecutive week of withdrawals.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovery stalls amid profit-taking

Pi Network tests 50-day EMA support on Friday, after a 5% decline the previous day. PiScan data shows large deposits on CEXs totaling over 4 million PI tokens in the last 24 hours, reflecting an exodus of investors taking profits.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.