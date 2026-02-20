Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Kite & Cryptos – American Wrap 20 February
XRP holds $1.40 support amid ETF inflows, weak derivatives market
Ripple (XRP) is trading above a critical support at $1.40 at the time of writing on Friday, signaling stability ahead of a potential breakout toward the weekly open of $1.48.
Kite Price Forecast: KITE surges 14%, outpacing other AI crypto tokens
Kite (KITE) is extending its rally above $0.27 at the time of writing on Friday, supported by positive market sentiment within its ecosystem. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto token is up over 14% intraday and 18% over the past 24 hours, highlighting its overall uptrend.
Panic premium lingers in options even as Bitcoin recovers from lows
The crypto market pulled back from potential peril on Thursday, with Bitcoin rising 3.9% from a local low of $65,600.
