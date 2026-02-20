Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Kite & Cryptos – American Wrap 20 February

Ripple (XRP) is trading above a critical support at $1.40 at the time of writing on Friday, signaling stability ahead of a potential breakout toward the weekly open of $1.48.

Kite (KITE) is extending its rally above $0.27 at the time of writing on Friday, supported by positive market sentiment within its ecosystem. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto token is up over 14% intraday and 18% over the past 24 hours, highlighting its overall uptrend.

The crypto market pulled back from potential peril on Thursday, with Bitcoin rising 3.9% from a local low of $65,600.