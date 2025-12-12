Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Dogecoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 12 December
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE consolidates despite weakening institutional and retail demand
Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading marginally above its intraday open of $0.1403 at the time of writing on Friday. Support at $0.1321 has been holding steady since November 20, despite the risk-off sentiment across the cryptocurrency market.
Asia has no “New York times of crypto” and that matters for your media strategy
Asian crypto news does not live in one market or one model. Our Q2 2025 survey of media founders, editors, and KOLs maps three competing ecosystems: venture-driven media groups, exchange-anchored networks, and independent outlets under tight regulation. This report shows who actually shapes information in Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia, and what that means for teams that try to reach those audiences.
XRP stabilizes above $2.00 amid declining adoption, subdued retail interest
Ripple (XRP) is extending sideways trading above support at $2.00 at the time of writing on Friday, as the dust from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision settles.
Author