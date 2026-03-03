Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 03 March

Ripple (XRP) has come under pressure, drifting lower to $1.35 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The over 2% correction looks poised to erase the previous day’s gains, which lifted the remittance token to $1.42.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.090 at the time of writing on Tuesday, as risk-off sentiment grips the broader crypto market amid the ongoing war between the United States (US) and Iran.

Bitcoin is retreating after briefly moving above 70k on Monday, pulled lower alongside other risk assets as concerns mount over a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.