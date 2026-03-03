Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 03 March
XRP risks extending losses as US-Iran war rages on
Ripple (XRP) has come under pressure, drifting lower to $1.35 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The over 2% correction looks poised to erase the previous day’s gains, which lifted the remittance token to $1.42.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE risks deeper pullback as US-Iran war rattles crypto assets
Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.090 at the time of writing on Tuesday, as risk-off sentiment grips the broader crypto market amid the ongoing war between the United States (US) and Iran.
Bitcoin slides as Oil surges and rising yields tighten financial conditions
Bitcoin is retreating after briefly moving above 70k on Monday, pulled lower alongside other risk assets as concerns mount over a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.
Author