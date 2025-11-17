TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Chainlink & Cryptos – American Wrap 17 November

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP downside risks escalate amid extreme fear sentiment 

Ripple (XRP) is sending mixed signals, trading around $2.27 at the time of writing on Monday. The cross-border remittance has faced a series of declines and liquidations, leaving investors counting losses since its record high of $3.66 on July 18. 

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution 

Chainlink (LINK) is trading above $14.00 at the time of writing on Monday, as the broader cryptocurrency market mildly recovers following last week’s volatility and extended sell-off.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold near support amid continued capitulation, deleveraging 

Bitcoin (BTC) offers subtle signs of recovery, trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are making recovery attempts, following in BTC's footsteps, with ETH hovering below $3,200 and XRP trading around $2.27.

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink trades above $14.00 on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market generally recovers from last week’s volatility. LINK faces declining retail interest amid a weak derivatives market characterised by suppressed Open Interest.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold near support amid continued capitulation, deleveraging 

Bitcoin offers subtle signs of recovery, trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are making recovery attempts, following in BTC's footsteps, with ETH hovering below $3,200 and XRP trading around $2.27.

Bitcoin stabilizes at crucial support while institutional outflows continue

Bitcoin price is finding support around the key level of $94,253 at the time of writing on Monday, after correcting nearly 10% in the previous week. Institutional demand continues to weaken as US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded over $1 billion in outflows over the past week

BNB Price Forecast: Key resistance trendline in focus as whale interest spikes

BNB recovery challenges a long-standing resistance trendline, with bulls aiming for a breakout. Derivatives data suggest an increase in futures average order size, indicating a spike in interest among large wallet investors. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.