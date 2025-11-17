Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Chainlink & Cryptos – American Wrap 17 November

Ripple (XRP) is sending mixed signals, trading around $2.27 at the time of writing on Monday. The cross-border remittance has faced a series of declines and liquidations, leaving investors counting losses since its record high of $3.66 on July 18.

Chainlink (LINK) is trading above $14.00 at the time of writing on Monday, as the broader cryptocurrency market mildly recovers following last week’s volatility and extended sell-off.

Bitcoin (BTC) offers subtle signs of recovery, trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are making recovery attempts, following in BTC's footsteps, with ETH hovering below $3,200 and XRP trading around $2.27.