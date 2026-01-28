Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitterson & Jupiter – American Wrap 28 January

Ripple (XRP) is trading at $1.92 at the time of writing on Wednesday, and consolidating above support at $1.90. Bulls have exhibited relative strength since Monday, driving XRP upward from the weekly open at $1.84.

Bittensor (TAO) is staging a notable recovery above the $240 support level on Wednesday, reflecting renewed optimism across the Artificial Intelligence (AI) token sector as traders navigate the market ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision on monetary policy.

Jupiter (JUP) extends its recovery with 7% gains at press time on Wednesday, building on the 8% gains from Tuesday. The Solana-based Decentralized Exchange (DEX) rallies on Coinbase integration amid steady network demand, as reflected in weekly revenue and volumes. Renewed retail interest in Jupiter fuels its futures Open Interest amid increasing short liquidations, highlighting an upside bias.