TRENDING:
BoC Interest Rate
Fed interest rate
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Jupiter Price Forecast: Bullish momentum holds on increasing revenues, DEX volumes

  • Jupiter extends its rally above the 50-day EMA, teasing a breakout from a crucial resistance level.
  • On-chain data shows steady revenue collection and rising DEX volumes, suggesting consistent demand.
  • Fresh capital inflows into JUP futures Open Interest and a spike in short liquidations support the bullish bias.
Jupiter Price Forecast: Bullish momentum holds on increasing revenues, DEX volumes
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Jupiter (JUP) extends its recovery with 7% gains at press time on Wednesday, building on the 8% gains from Tuesday. The Solana-based Decentralized Exchange (DEX) rallies on Coinbase integration amid steady network demand, as reflected in weekly revenue and volumes. Renewed retail interest in Jupiter fuels its futures Open Interest amid increasing short liquidations, highlighting an upside bias.

User demand spike improves Jupiter network health

Jupiter ranks among the top three Solana-based protocols, collecting $1.15 million in fees over the last 24 hours. The increased short-term demand for Jupiter aligns with the Coinbase integration announced on Friday and brings in volumes from the US (except New York) and Brazil.

Solana protocol rankings. Source: DeFiLlama

DeFiLlama data shows Jupiter’s revenue exceeding $2.60 million over the last three weeks, while DEX volume increased to $503,852 last week, up from $425,680 in the previous one. The data implies consistent growth in user interaction, which could continue in the coming weeks after its integration on Coinbase.

Jupiter DEX volume and revenue data. Source: DeFiLlama

In line with improved network demand, the Total Value Locked (TVL) on Jupiter stands at $2.544 billion, up from $2.505 billion on Tuesday, suggesting that user deposits on the platform have increased.

Jupiter TVL data. Source: DeFiLlama

Meanwhile, in the derivatives market, Jupiter futures are seeing increased capital inflows amid a bearish positional wipeout. CoinGlass data shows JUP Open Interest (OI) is up 7.73% over the last 24 hours, reaching $48.92 million, reflecting growth in the outstanding contract value as traders increase their exposure. At the same time, the short liquidations of $86,800 outpace long liquidations of $7,710, reflecting a larger wipeout of bearish positions.

Jupiter derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Will Jupiter rally hit $0.2600?

Jupiter is trading above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2179, while the 100-day and 200-day EMAs slope lower, signaling a long-term bearish trend despite the recent uptick. 

A daily close above the 50-day EMA at $0.2178 and the supply zone between $0.2240 and $0.2308 could extend the rally toward the resistance barriers near the November 17 low at $0.2588 and the 100-day EMA at $0.2604.

Technical indicators on the daily chart suggest a bullish shift in momentum, consistent with Jupiter’s 20% rally so far this week. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses above the signal line and under the zero mark, as histogram bars flip positive, suggesting renewed bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59 edges higher, and it still has room before reaching the overbought zone, indicating increasing buying pressure.

JUP/USDT daily price chart.

On the downside, if JUP fails to hold above the 50-day EMA at $0.2178, it could threaten the $0.2000 round figure. Deeper support emerges at $0.1850, which aligns with the December 24 low.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Retail interest sparks in BCH amid reversal chances

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Retail interest sparks in BCH amid reversal chances

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading around $600 at press time on Wednesday, framing a potential double bottom reversal on the daily chart. The BCH token is witnessing renewed capital inflows into its futures contracts amid a positive funding rate cycle, signaling renewed investor interest.

Avalanche Price Forecast: AVAX holds near $12 as spot ETF debuts on Nasdaq lifts bullish sentiment

Avalanche Price Forecast: AVAX holds near $12 as spot ETF debuts on Nasdaq lifts bullish sentiment

Avalanche (AVAX) price holds above $12 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from the lower boundary of its horizontal parallel channel, signaling early signs of stabilization.

Top Crypto Gainers: Hyperliquid rallies as Pump.fun and Zcash hit key resistance

Top Crypto Gainers: Hyperliquid rallies as Pump.fun and Zcash hit key resistance

Hyperliquid, Pump.fun and Zcash are among the top gainers over the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin’s minor recovery on Tuesday eases pressure on the broader cryptocurrency market. Hyperliquid rally crosses above $30 while PUMP and ZEC approach crucial resistance levels.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP extend recovery after retesting key supports

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP extend recovery after retesting key supports

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are extending their recovery so far this week after a massive correction last week. BTC trades above $89,000, ETH above $3,000 and XRP above $1.90.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.