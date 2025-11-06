Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Stablecoins – American Wrap 06 October

The crypto market started November with the Fear and Greed Index at just 21 — its lowest level since April. Despite the sea of red, analysts have reasons to believe Bitcoin’s bull run could continue this month.

Ripple (XRP) is retreating to around $2.30 at the time of writing on Thursday, largely weighed down by bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. Suppressed retail demand, declining on-chain and early profit-taking are among the factors hindering a steady recovery.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe announced intent to align stablecoin rules with US timelines. The target focuses on 2026 rollout. This counters advances from US agencies.