TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Stablecoins – American Wrap 06 October

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Stablecoins – American Wrap 06 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

3 Reasons to believe Bitcoin’s bull run will continue in November

The crypto market started November with the Fear and Greed Index at just 21 — its lowest level since April. Despite the sea of red, analysts have reasons to believe Bitcoin’s bull run could continue this month.

Two XRP on-chain metrics suggest a steady downtrend

Ripple (XRP) is retreating to around $2.30 at the time of writing on Thursday, largely weighed down by bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. Suppressed retail demand, declining on-chain and early profit-taking are among the factors hindering a steady recovery.

Bank of England matches US speed on stablecoin regulations 2025

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe announced intent to align stablecoin rules with US timelines. The target focuses on 2026 rollout. This counters advances from US agencies.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Official Trump Price Forecast: TRUMP extends rally as whale activity and bullish momentum strengthen

Official Trump Price Forecast: TRUMP extends rally as whale activity and bullish momentum strengthen

Official Trump (TRUMP) price continues its upward trajectory, trading above $8.32 at the time of writing on Thursday, building on a 16% rally from the previous day. On-chain and derivatives data paint a bullish picture as whale accumulation, buy dominance, and positive funding rates strengthen investor confidence.

Top Crypto Gainers: Decred, Internet Computer, and Quant rebound to key resistance levels 

Top Crypto Gainers: Decred, Internet Computer, and Quant rebound to key resistance levels 

Decred (DCR), Internet Computer (ICP), and Quant (QNT) rank as top performers in the last 24 hours with double-digit gains as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers after Tuesday’s correction. Despite the rebound in DCR, ICP, and QNT, the technical outlook remains mixed as the altcoins approach key resistance levels. 

Ethereum could steady its recovery as SOPR metric resets

Ethereum could steady its recovery as SOPR metric resets

Ethereum (ETH) is trading upward, building on the short-term support at $3,350 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following two days of steady declines in the broader cryptocurrency market. Despite the knee-jerk recovery from ETH's weekly low of $3,057, retail demand remains significantly suppressed.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.