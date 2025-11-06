TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

XRP decline could deepen as on-chain activity slows

  • XRP edges lower to around $2.30, moving in tandem with major crypto assets.
  • Active addresses on the XRP Ledger average 44K, down from 54K in mid-October as investors retreat to the sidelines.
  • The number of new addresses joining the XRP Ledger is down 60% since Sunday to 4,770, signaling a decline in adoption.
XRP decline could deepen as on-chain activity slows
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) is retreating to around $2.30 at the time of writing on Thursday, largely weighed down by bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. Suppressed retail demand, declining on-chain and early profit-taking are among the factors hindering a steady recovery.

XRP deepens correction as network activity shrinks 

The XRP Ledger (XRP) has experienced a significant decline in on-chain activity, with daily unique addresses falling to approximately 54,000 on Wednesday, from 44,000 on October 10. The 18.5% decline, coinciding with a price cascade from $2.84 to around $2.30, suggests reduced user engagement. In other words, investors are not convinced that XRP has bottomed and are retreating to the sidelines.

XRP Active Addresses | Source: Glassnode

The number of new addresses created on the XRPL has been erratic, leading to spikes followed by short pullbacks. Glassnode's data highlights a 60% decline to 4,770 as of Wednesday from approximately 12,000 on Sunday.

XRP Network Growth | Source: Glassnode

The sudden spike on Sunday could be due to the stablecoin RLUSD, which recently reached $1 billion in market capitalisation, according to CoinGecko. Still, overall activity on the XRPL remains low as adoption momentum slows and demand for XRP declines.

RLUSD market capitalisation | Source: CoinGecko

XRP has also experienced a sharp decline in futures OI to $3.54 billion on Thursday, from $4.33 billion on Monday and $9.09 billion on October 7. This steady decline suggests that risk-off sentiment remains prevalent. Traders are likely staying on the sidelines due to a lack of conviction in XRP's ability to sustain recovery. 

XRP Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Ripple's valuation hits $40 billion 

Ripple announced on Wednesday that it had raised $500 million in funding, bringing its total valuation to $40 billion. According to CNBC, Ripple said that the funding was necessary to support new initiatives as it deepens relationships and partnerships with financial institutions.

The blockchain company has been on an expansion drive, acquiring businesses that complement its core business globally.

Monica Long, president of Ripple, stated in an interview on Wednesday that the company "will continue to look at where new opportunities arise," primarily in crypto custody, prime brokerage and corporate treasury management.

Long commended crypto companies seeking public listing. However, Long clarified that Ripple is "focused on an IPO right now. We have the balance sheet, the liquidity to be growing and making moves on M&A and other big strategic partnerships. We will continue to remain private."

Technical outlook: XRP eyes short-term stability 

XRP is trading at around $2.30, down over 2.5% at the time of writing. The path of least resistance is downward based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is at 40 and declining on the daily chart. Lower RSI readings indicate that bearish momentum is increasing.

An incoming Death Cross pattern could accelerate the pullback.

A Death Cross is a bearish pattern, which occurs when a shorter-term moving average crosses below a longer-term one. From the daily chart below, the 50-day EMA at $2.60 is on the verge of crossing below the 200-day EMA at $2.59, bolstering the bearish outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Still, if bulls seek exposure by buying the dip, XRP could resume the uptrend, targeting highs above the 200-day EMA at $2.59.

Open Interest, funding rate FAQs

Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.

Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Official Trump Price Forecast: TRUMP extends rally as whale activity and bullish momentum strengthen

Official Trump Price Forecast: TRUMP extends rally as whale activity and bullish momentum strengthen

Official Trump (TRUMP) price continues its upward trajectory, trading above $8.32 at the time of writing on Thursday, building on a 16% rally from the previous day. On-chain and derivatives data paint a bullish picture as whale accumulation, buy dominance, and positive funding rates strengthen investor confidence.

Top Crypto Gainers: Decred, Internet Computer, and Quant rebound to key resistance levels 

Top Crypto Gainers: Decred, Internet Computer, and Quant rebound to key resistance levels 

Decred (DCR), Internet Computer (ICP), and Quant (QNT) rank as top performers in the last 24 hours with double-digit gains as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers after Tuesday’s correction. Despite the rebound in DCR, ICP, and QNT, the technical outlook remains mixed as the altcoins approach key resistance levels. 

Ethereum could steady its recovery as SOPR metric resets

Ethereum could steady its recovery as SOPR metric resets

Ethereum (ETH) is trading upward, building on the short-term support at $3,350 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following two days of steady declines in the broader cryptocurrency market. Despite the knee-jerk recovery from ETH's weekly low of $3,057, retail demand remains significantly suppressed.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.