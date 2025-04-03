Solana (SOL) gains nearly 2% in the last 24 hours and trades at 118.28 at the time of writing on Thursday. A Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and a meme coin launchpad built on the Solana blockchain have waged a war for users and compete for the trade volume on the chain.

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $83,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after it failed to close above a critical resistance level the previous day. Volatility in the crypto market is fueled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on Wednesday, which swept $200 billion from total market capitalization and liquidated over $178 million in BTC. Despite this price volatility, institutional investors bought the dips as the US spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded $218 million in inflows.

Ripple (XRP) price slightly recovers and trades near $2.04 at the time of writing on Thursday after a 5.38% decline the previous day as investors across global markets digest US President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs. Although the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs appear largely priced in, major digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP struggle to sustain key support levels. Weak on-chain metrics coupled with growing uncertainty at the global stage could cause XRP to slide lower, below the $2 support, not to mention a glaring 68% crash to $0.62.

