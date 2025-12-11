Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 11 December

Ripple (XRP) is trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, weighed down by increasing selling pressure in the broader cryptocurrency market. Short-term technical signals underpin the bearish outlook, which could accelerate the downtrend toward April’s low of $1.61.

Risk assets are under pressure Thursday despite the Fed's rate cut, with Oracle's earnings miss piling on alongside the central bank's hawkish guidance.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, weighed down by risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are also in the red despite the Federal Reserve (Fed) lowering its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday.