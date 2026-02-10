TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 10 February
FXStreet Team

XRP trades below major EMAs as ETF inflows, futures Open Interest stabilize

Ripple (XRP) trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.

Bitcoin stalls below 70k as correlation with tech stocks tightens

Bitcoin is struggling below the psychologically important 70k level amid a cautious broader market mood. While BTC rebounded sharply from last week’s 15-month low at 60k, that recovery has stalled as investors wait for the next clear catalyst. 

AI Crypto Update: BankrCoin, Pippin surge as sector market cap steadies above $12B

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment is largely on the back foot with major coins such as Bittensor (TAO) and Internet Computer (ICP) extending losses amid a sticky risk-off sentiment.

Author

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

Ripple trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.

Crypto Today: Crypto market holds $2.4 trillion as bearish sentiment persists around Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP 

The Crypto King, Bitcoin, is constrained below $70,000, with the price holding around $69,000. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, exhibit technical weakness but are holding above key support levels at $2,000 and $1.40, respectively.

Aster tests resistance as whale activity, perpetuals volume surge

Aster (ASTER) edges higher by over 7% at press time on Thursday, crossing above its 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart while testing a long-term resistance trendline on the daily.

Bitcoin slips below $69,000 as crypto market shows cautious stabilization

Bitcoin price is nearing the lower consolidation boundary, trading below $69,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday. A breakdown below this key level would suggest a correction toward $60,000. However, institutional and corporate demand support a short-term stabilization in BTC.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.