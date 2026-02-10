Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 10 February
XRP trades below major EMAs as ETF inflows, futures Open Interest stabilize
Ripple (XRP) trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.
Bitcoin stalls below 70k as correlation with tech stocks tightens
Bitcoin is struggling below the psychologically important 70k level amid a cautious broader market mood. While BTC rebounded sharply from last week’s 15-month low at 60k, that recovery has stalled as investors wait for the next clear catalyst.
AI Crypto Update: BankrCoin, Pippin surge as sector market cap steadies above $12B
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment is largely on the back foot with major coins such as Bittensor (TAO) and Internet Computer (ICP) extending losses amid a sticky risk-off sentiment.
