Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 10 February

Ripple (XRP) trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.

Bitcoin is struggling below the psychologically important 70k level amid a cautious broader market mood. While BTC rebounded sharply from last week’s 15-month low at 60k, that recovery has stalled as investors wait for the next clear catalyst.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment is largely on the back foot with major coins such as Bittensor (TAO) and Internet Computer (ICP) extending losses amid a sticky risk-off sentiment.