Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Chainlink – American Wrap 22 December

Bitcoin, which accounts for roughly 60% of total crypto market capitalization, entered 2025 with unstoppable momentum under a crypto‑friendly Trump administration. The rally was supported by major regulatory wins and accelerating institutional adoption. Key developments included the Genius Act, passed during “Crypto Week”, establishing a federal stablecoin framework, and the Clarity Act, still pending Senate approval, addressing broader market structure. A softer SEC stance with innovation exemptions under “Project Crypto” further boosted overall sentiment encouraging mainstream participation - with DATs, IPOs, and ETFs surging.

Chainlink (LINK) is trading above $12.50 at the time of writing on Monday, mirroring subtle but positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. The oracle token is supported by solid short-term technical signals, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

Ripple (XRP) is stable above support at $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after several attempts to break above the $2.00 hurdle failed to materialize last week.