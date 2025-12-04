TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, ASTER & Hyperliquid – American Wrap 04 December

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, ASTER & Hyperliquid – American Wrap 04 December
FXStreet Team

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

Ripple (XRP) is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday, after bulls failed to break the short-term resistance at $2.22. The reversal may extend toward Monday’s low of $1.98, especially if risk-off sentiment persists in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Aster lags recovery as perpetual DEX releases new roadmap on infrastructure, utility and ecosystem 

Aster (ASTER) is consolidating above $1.05 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. The token native to the perpetual Decentralised Exchange (DEX) had recovered from Monday's low of $0.88 but stalled around $1.08 on Wednesday.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: Bulls aim breakout as RSI and MACD flash buy signal

Hyperliquid (HYPE) struggles to surface above $35 as a local resistance trendline caps the two-day recovery run. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (PURR) transfered 12 million HYPE tokens to Hypercore and staked 425,000 tokens, which reflects confidence. The technical outlook for HYPE is optimistic as momentum indicators flash a buy signal and a bias towards the trendline breakout.

FXStreet Team

