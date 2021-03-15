Vechain has continued to outperform the market and posted a new all-time high at $0.08. The digital asset still has a higher target in the long-term all the way up at $0.096.

Back on March 12, Reef Finance announced that Alameda Research invested $20 million into REEF becoming a significant stakeholder. Additionally, the announcement also stated that Alameda was a partner and collaborator with Reef Finance.

Uniswap has been trading above a key support level at around $30 on the 4-hour chart since March 7. Another successful defense of this critical point and UNI could quickly see a massive rebound as it faces almost no resistance ahead.



