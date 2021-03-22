VeChain Price Forecast: VET at risk of a 30% downswing, according to technical analysis
VeChain has been trading inside an uptrend on the 12-hour chart, but a key indicator just presented a sell signal, increasing its selling pressure. The digital asset will likely see a pullback before a potential new leg up.
Cardano price must hold critical support level to avoid 15% drop
Cardano has been trading sideways for the past 48 hours above a key support level on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset must stay above $1.18 and crack $1.20 for a significant breakout, otherwise ADA will fall steeply.
US stimulus checks boost Bitcoin
The US officials have recently unveiled a $1.9 trillion aid package. As a result, the part of this sum will go to individuals in $1400 checks per person. The interesting fact that most Americans tend to invest the money they’ve got from the government. The survey of Mizuho Securities claimed that two out of five stimulus check recipients plan to invest at least some part of this money into Bitcoin and stocks. That means around 10% of total direct payments, equal to $40B, will flow to cryptocurrencies and stocks. Moreover, Mizuho mentioned that nearly 60% will go to Bitcoin: "this represents 2-3% of Bitcoin's current $1.1T market cap". Therefore, the BTC will rise and other cryptocurrencies should follow it as well. Let’s analyze BTC/USD and ETH/USD – the most popular cryptocurrencies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC sideways trading indicates big move ahead
The cryptocurrency market remained quite flat during the past weekend, but most indicators show top cryptos are on the verge of significant breakouts. Bitcoin is looking to take the lead again despite a drop in dominance toward 60%.
DOGE primed for another parabolic run
American snack brand Slim Jim and Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev are among Dogecoin’s new supporters. The meme coin’s previous surges were largely retail-driven but sparked by support from celebrities. Dogecoin price could once again face a similar parabolic surge as new supporters jump on the DOGE bandwagon.
SEC v. Ripple: Exchanges that relist XRP would not violate securities regulation
According to attorney Jeremy Hogan, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawyers have unintentionally implied that, by relisting and allowing trading of Ripple’s XRP, exchanges would not violate any guidelines.
Nigeria clarifies crypto regulation after Bitcoin traded at a 60% premium
Nigeria's central bank is now rejecting claims that cryptocurrencies have been banned in the country. A senior official from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that instead, the bank has only protected the banking sector from the new asset class, not trading crypto.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.