Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Toshi, Ethena & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 17 September

Bitcoin price faced resistance around the $116,000 daily level since last Friday and hovered below this level for the next three days. However, on Tuesday, BTC rose and closed above $116,000. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around $116,700. If the $116,000 daily level holds as support, BTC could extend the rally toward its psychological level at $120,000.

Ethena (ENA) price trades below the $0.7000 level at press time on Wednesday, extending the downfall for the fifth consecutive day. Still, the derivative and technical outlook present a bullish reversal possibility amid OKX’s announcement of ENA listing on Wednesday. OKX exchange will list Ethena’s ENA token at 07:00 GMT, allowing its users to trade ENA against Tether’s USDT, which could boost the trading volume and market price. However, the ENA withdrawals from the exchange will begin at 10:00 GMT.

Toshi (TOSHI) memecoin price surged more than 40%, trading above $0.000855 at the time of writing on Wednesday. This rally follows the confirmation of Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, for the TOSHI listing. The rally pushed TOSHI’s market cap above $361 million, overtaking rivals like MOG and REKT, while technicals suggest further upside toward the $0.000996 target.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.