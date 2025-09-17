- Toshi price rallies more than 40% on Wednesday following its listing on South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, Upbit.
- Market capitalization jumps above $361 million, surpassing meme coins like MOG and REKT.
- The technical outlook suggests a continuation of the rally, with bulls targeting the $0.000996 mark.
Toshi (TOSHI) memecoin price surged more than 40%, trading above $0.000855 at the time of writing on Wednesday. This rally follows the confirmation of Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, for the TOSHI listing. The rally pushed TOSHI’s market cap above $361 million, overtaking rivals like MOG and REKT, while technicals suggest further upside toward the $0.000996 target.
Why is TOSHI rallying today?
Toshi, a meme coin named after Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong’s cat, rallied by more than 40% on Wednesday. The main reason for this price surge was that Upbit, a crypto exchange, announced it would list TOSHI with trading pairs against KRW and USDT.
This news triggered a massive surge in TOSHI price as a centralized exchange listing typically signals increased liquidity, accessibility, and investor confidence in the token.
CoinGecko data show that Toshi’s market capitalization reached $361.04 million on Wednesday, surpassing other popular meme coins, such as Mog Coin (MOG) and Rekt (REKT), while aiming to overtake 1inch (INCH) as it secures the 238th spot in the overall crypto market capitalization table.
Toshi Price Forecast: Bulls aiming for $0.000996 mark
Toshi price is breaking above the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since early February) on Wednesday and has rallied nearly 40%, trading around $0.000843.
If TOSHI continues its upward momentum, it could extend the gains toward its May 12 high of $0.000996.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 70, pointing upward, indicating strong bullish momentum.
TOSHI/USDT daily chart
However, if TOSHI faces a correction, it could find support around its weekly support at $0.000751.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
