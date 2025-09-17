Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Fed rate decision could spark volatility in BTC, ETH, and XRP

Bitcoin price closes above $116,000 resistance, likely to trigger a fresh bullish leg toward $120,000.

Ethereum price holds support near $4,488, signaling potential for another rally.

Ripple price rebounds after retesting a key level, hinting at renewed bullish momentum.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) could face heightened volatility this week as markets brace for the Federal Reserve’s rate decision announcement on Wednesday. BTC is closing above a key resistance level, ETH is holding firm at support, and XRP is rebounding from critical levels as traders await the next decisive move.

Bitcoin bulls aim for $120,000 as it closes above key resistance

Bitcoin price faced resistance around the $116,000 daily level since last Friday and hovered below this level for the next three days. However, on Tuesday, BTC rose and closed above $116,000. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around $116,700.

If the $116,000 daily level holds as support, BTC could extend the rally toward its psychological level at $120,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 60, which is above its neutral level of 50, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator on the same chart displayed a bullish crossover on September 6, which remains in effect, indicating sustained bullish momentum and an upward trend ahead.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC corrects and closes below the support at $116,000, it could extend the decline toward its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,674.

Ethereum recovers after finding support around $4,488

Ethereum price broke above the upper consolidating boundary at $4,488 on Friday and rallied by 5.68%. However, it failed to maintain its upward momentum and declined 3.82% in the next four days, retesting its upper consolidating level at $4,488 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it trades slightly above this support at $4,538.

If the support at $4,488 continues to hold, ETH could extend the recovery toward its record high at $4,956.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 55, remaining steady above the midline and reflecting slight bullish momentum. However, the MACD lines are converging, indicating indecisiveness among traders.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH closes below the $4,488 level, it could extend the decline toward the lower boundary at $4,232.

XRP descending wedge breakout in play

Ripple price broke above the falling wedge pattern (drawn by connecting multiple highs and lows with two trendlines since mid-July) on September 11; a breakout of this pattern favors the bulls. XRP rallied 2.5% in the next two days. However, it declined by 3.4% until Monday, retesting its breakout point around $2.99, and rebounded slightly the next day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $3.04.

If XRP continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally toward its daily resistance at $3.40.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 54, above its neutral level of 50, indicating slight bullish momentum. Like Bitcoin, XRP’s MACD indicator also supports the bullish view.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward its 50-day EMA at $2.94.