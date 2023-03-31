FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Tezos, Cryptos & Binance — American Wrap 31 March

Tezos price primed for 15% to 25% gain as Mumbai upgrade elevates its transaction processing time

Tezos (XTZ) price is taunting the odds as it unleashed its thirteenth core protocol upgrade this week. The upgrade, dubbed Mumbai, should lift the processing speed to 1 million transactions per second. It should also make it more secure, flexible and developer-friendly, elements that traders will applaud by buying a stake in the altcoin that could spiral up to $1.40.
US financial regulators toughened their stance on cryptocurrency exchanges and assets. Despite the regulatory crackdown, Layer 2 coins, Zero Knowledge (zk) coins witnessed price rallies. 

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 28337.6
Today Daily Change 303.28
Today Daily Change % 1.08
Today daily open 28034.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26435.79
Daily SMA50 24324.88
Daily SMA100 22068.46
Daily SMA200 20327.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29185.83
Previous Daily Low 27698.06
Previous Weekly High 28920.68
Previous Weekly Low 26674.29
Previous Monthly High 25271.02
Previous Monthly Low 21370.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 28266.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28617.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 27426.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 26818.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 25938.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 28914.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 29793.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 30401.85

 

 

Binance Coin (BNB) price is at risk of dropping sharply yet again as some more details came out on the back of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) lawsuit against Binance. Evidence is very clear that there was an intentional strategy to evade US law, CFTC Chair Rostin Benham said on Bloomberg Television. This opens up a very large exposure for Binance to large fines, sanctions and possibly even a ban.
