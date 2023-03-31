Binance Coin price at risk of dropping 10% after BNB case reveals intent to evade US Law

- Binance Coin price has not joined the breakout trades in altcoins and cryptocurrencies on Thursday.
- BNB is still under pressure from the CFTC regulatory lawsuit.
- The Wall Street Journal revealed that Binance offered perks to evade US Law.
Binance Coin (BNB) price is at risk of dropping sharply yet again as some more details came out on the back of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) lawsuit against Binance. Evidence is very clear that there was an intentional strategy to evade US law, CFTC Chair Rostin Benham said on Bloomberg Television. This opens up a very large exposure for Binance to large fines, sanctions and possibly even a ban.
Binance Coin sees accusations mounting as sell-off risk grows
Binance Coin price flirted with the green ascending trend line earlier this morning in the ASIA PAC session after the Wall Street Journal printed the story on the allegations and proof of evidence. As a broker, Binance has been allegedly helping clients to circumvent the US rules and laws when it comes to trading cryptocurrencies as a US citizen. The CFTC case is being added to the pile of cases that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and federal prosecutors recently launched against BNB.
BNB will be stuck in courts and court rulings for several months and possibly years to come, costing millions in fees for lawyers and possible fines and penalties. Expect this to have a negative replication for BNB price with a drop of nearly 10% as the first leg lower. That means that $300 can no longer be maintained, and price action needs to reside near $290 at the 200-day Simple Moving Average as support for now until further details get communicated.
BNB/USD 4H-chart
As these litigations can take months or even years, price action could continue and only react when there is an outcome at hand. This opens room for BNB to jump back up toward that red descending trend line. Expect a breakout to be difficult, but a swing toward $345 is possible if it materializes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Dogecoin (DOGE) price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?
Dogecoin price has been in a tight range bound movement since November 22. However, the recent recovery above the range low looks promising and hints at an explosive move for next week.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s latest call signals tough times ahead for crypto players
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair, Gary Gensler, has hinted at tough times ahead for crypto players. In his testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Service and General Government, Gensler advocated for additional infrastructure.
Crypto firms' de-banking escalates as banks reject applications due to liquidity and regulatory concerns
The crypto market has been facing hurdle after hurdle since Q2 2022 when Three Arrows Capital collapsed, which worsened in November 2022 following the bankruptcy of FTX. This led to a number of crypto companies falling.
Making a case for Binance Bicasso NFTs playing catalyst to BNB price recovery, $357 incoming?
BNB price is up three days in a row despite the legal tussle between the largest exchange by trading volume, its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.