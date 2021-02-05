Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Tezos, Chainlink and Binance Coin – European Wrap 5 February

Tezos price rebounds from key support, aiming to retest all-time highs

Tezos has recovered consistently from Decembers’ dip that saw it revisit $1.6. The uptrend has been taking place within the confines of an ascending parallel channel. A massive breakout is anticipated in the near term, likely to boost XTZ to its all-time highs. Read more...

LINK is on the verge of a 30% breakout

Chainlink price has seen a steady increase in its market value since late September 2020 and picked up the pace in early January 2021. With over 150% year-to-date returns, the decentralized oracle token seems primed for more upside momentum in the near future. Read more...

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB at risk of rejection despite mounting sell signals

Binance coin is up by 60% since January 1, 2021, reaching a market capitalization of over $9 billion for the first time ever. The digital asset is on the verge of passing Litecoin and Chainlink. However, several indicators have turned bearish for the exchange token which seems poised for a correction. Read more...