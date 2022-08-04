Tezos price prediction: Is XTZ poised to break the ascending channel?
The cryptocurrency market has taken a considerable step back from bullish activities observed last week. Tezos price is consolidating in the confines of an ascending parallel channel while awaiting a breakout. Traders will likely claim some sizeable gains if they time the impending breakout to $2.00 and later to $2.20.
AVAX price ready to shed some weight before the next 40% run-up
AVAX price is correcting after an impressive run-up seen over the last two weeks. This move is likely driven by investors booking profits after the aforementioned upswing.
Cardano price rally is imminent, analysts set $0.72 target for ADA
Cardano price prepares for a rebound despite consecutive delays in the Vasil hard fork. Analysts have identified bullish potential in the altcoin, predicting a breakout past resistance at $0.55.
