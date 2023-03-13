Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Terra, NFT & DAI – American Wrap 13 March

The ongoing instability in the financial sector impacted what is considered to be one of the safest asset types in the crypto market. Stablecoins took a hit over the weekend following the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank, one of the biggest US bank failures. This has led MakerDAO, the developer of stablecoin DAI, to change its parameters.

An NFT’s rarity plays a role in its perceived cultural and artistic significance. For example, an nonfungible token (NFT) that is the only one of its kind and possesses significant cultural or historical value may be considered a rare and must-have artifact. But why is NFT rarity important?

Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) price is all over the place after price action jumped roughly 8% during the ASIA-PAC trading session on Monday as markets are in panic mode. Unfortunately, bulls cannot bank on the early move upwards as bulls are facing a rough technical area. With bears set to kick the bulls in the gut, another slide lower and back to the level from Sunday looks like the most plausible outcome for this Monday.

