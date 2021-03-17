Stellar screams sell as technicals flip massively bearish

Stellar has lost a significant amount of its value from the yearly high traded at $0.6. The correction from this level was accentuated by the bearish wave that swept across the market on Monday. Recently, support was established at $0.36, but recovery has been limited under a descending trendline.

ENJ is one step away from plunging to $1.50

Enjin Coin is in the middle of a downswing from the record high traded around. The ongoing correction has put an end to the consistent winning streak from the beginning of March. ENJ must hold within an ascending channel to avoid the possibly extensive losses.

Filecoin new update will ease miners’ woes while FIL price runs on fumes

Filecoin users and miners might benefit from the latest improvement proposal. But, FIL price shows exhaustion as bears prepare to take control.