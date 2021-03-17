Stellar screams sell as technicals flip massively bearish
Stellar has lost a significant amount of its value from the yearly high traded at $0.6. The correction from this level was accentuated by the bearish wave that swept across the market on Monday. Recently, support was established at $0.36, but recovery has been limited under a descending trendline.
ENJ is one step away from plunging to $1.50
Enjin Coin is in the middle of a downswing from the record high traded around. The ongoing correction has put an end to the consistent winning streak from the beginning of March. ENJ must hold within an ascending channel to avoid the possibly extensive losses.
Filecoin new update will ease miners’ woes while FIL price runs on fumes
Filecoin users and miners might benefit from the latest improvement proposal. But, FIL price shows exhaustion as bears prepare to take control.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
CHZ prepares for 52% downswing
Chiliz recently hit a snag at $0.98, halting the tremendous rally witnessed from January. A correction followed with the token losing nearly half of its value. In the meantime, CHZ struggles to hold onto crucial support that may save it from a potentially massive breakdown.
LTC could rally 30% in the coming weeks
Litecoin price clear and definite prior uptrend supports a cup-with-handle base. U-shaped bottom enforces the bullish outlook. Bears unsuccessfully trying to pull LTC price below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).
GRT’s 25% correction catches steam as demand barriers become scarce
The Graph price has sliced through the descending parallel channel’s lower trendline, hinting at a 25% sell-off. Transactional data adds credence to the bearish outlook due to the lack of demand barriers. A bullish scenario will come into play if buyers clear significant resistance levels up to $1.93.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.