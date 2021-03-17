Filecoin new update will ease miners’ woes while FIL price runs on fumes

- Filecoin’s miners have been facing issues with the previous releases of Lotus v1.5 updates.
- The next update is scheduled to be launched next week and could reduce gas fees to an extent.
- FIL price has presented sell signals on multiple time frames, which might help reverse the bull rally seen recently.
Filecoin users and miners might benefit from the latest improvement proposal. But, FIL price shows exhaustion as bears prepare to take control.
Tackling rising fees with the newest update
Filecoin, the decentralized storage system, has gained popularity among the Chinese mining community. The approved Filecoin Improvement Proposal (FIP) - 0010 was launched as an update via Lotus v1.5.0.
The intention with this update was to reduce the rising fees due to ‘Window PoSt messages.’ While the proposal was good to go, it caused issues with miners as it made it impossible to restart nodes.
Lotus v1.5.1 wasn’t alone, as the next release, v1.5.2, faced similar challenges.
In response to this, a developer stated,
Sorry about the recent regressions. In our haste to solve the edge-case where windowPoSts were being disputed, we definitely didn't test as thoroughly as we should have. We have three issues reported and fixed in v.1.5.3-rc1, which will be shipped as a release next week after thorough testing.
The latest version is scheduled to be launched within this week and hopes to implement the changes proposed in FIP-0010.
Another significant development around Filecoin was the successful launch of the “Filecoin China Community Forum” operated by CoinSummer. This forum will help developers better understand the problems faced by Chinese miners.
Filecoin price runs on fumes
Filecoin price has seen a 70% increase in the last week. At the time of writing, FIL is trading at $69, just above the 141.4% Fibonacci retracement level.
The TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal in the form of a green nine candlestick on the 1-week chart, suggesting that the bullish momentum could be coming to an end. Although there is potential for another upswing to $73.60, a spike in selling pressure could see it retrace towards the $53 support level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) adds credence to the bearish outlook. It currently sits above the 70 mark, indicating that FIL sits in overbought territory. Therefore, a retracement for Filecoin price seems imminent and inevitable.
FIL/USDT 1-week chart
Regardless of the bearish outlook, investors should note that a sudden increase in upward pressure could push Filecoin price towards the TD’s risk line at $77.5.A decisive close above this barrier will invalidate the bearish outlook and gather enough momentum to propel FIL price by 23% to 227.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $95.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
CHZ prepares for 52% downswing
Chiliz recently hit a snag at $0.98, halting the tremendous rally witnessed from January. A correction followed with the token losing nearly half of its value. In the meantime, CHZ struggles to hold onto crucial support that may save it from a potentially massive breakdown.
LTC could rally 30% in the coming weeks
Litecoin price clear and definite prior uptrend supports a cup-with-handle base. U-shaped bottom enforces the bullish outlook. Bears unsuccessfully trying to pull LTC price below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).
GRT’s 25% correction catches steam as demand barriers become scarce
The Graph price has sliced through the descending parallel channel’s lower trendline, hinting at a 25% sell-off. Transactional data adds credence to the bearish outlook due to the lack of demand barriers. A bullish scenario will come into play if buyers clear significant resistance levels up to $1.93.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.