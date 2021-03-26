XLM Price Prediction: Stellar resumes uptrend after bouncing off key technical pattern

Stellar plunged to levels around $0.34 before the ongoing recovery came into play. The entire cryptocurrency market has been on a downtrend this week. However, minor gains can be witnessed across the board on Friday, with cryptoassets such as XLM rebounding from crucial support levels. Read more...

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK hints at reversal after 25% crash

Chainlink price suggests a reversal could be coming as indicated by TD Sequential indicator’s buy signal. A decisive close above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level adds credence to bullish thesis. Transactional data shows a stable demand barrier at $22.40 that could defend any downside move in LINK. Read more...

Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ ignores bearish on-chain metrics, embarks on liftoff to $1

Chiliz is joining other cryptocurrencies to close the week in the green. The push for recovery comes after an extended downtrend from the beginning of the week. Moreover, CHZ has lost 45% of its value from the all-time high of $0.95. Therefore, the ongoing recovery was greatly anticipated amid the calls to elevate the token beyond $1. Read more...