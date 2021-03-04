XLM has been under a massive consolidation period since the beginning of February and it’s on the verge of a colossal 45% move. The trading volume of Stellar has dropped significantly which indicates that it is ready for the next transition.

Algorand has been trading inside an uptrend since February 23, trying to recover from a 55% correction. Unfortunately, it seems that bears have the upper hand in the short-term as ALGO got rejected from a critical resistance level.

Cardano had a relatively small sell-off in the past few days compared to the market but must remain above a critical support level to avoid a more significant drop.