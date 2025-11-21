Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Starknet, Bitcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 21 November

Starknet price retested the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.26 (drawn from January 21 high of $0.40 to the October low at $0.03) on Wednesday and declined 10.36% the next day. At the time of writing on Friday, STRK continues to trade down at $0.22. If STRK continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $0.15.

Bitcoin began the week on a bearish footing, extending its decline by 2% and closing below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,299 set on October 6). However, BTC found support at the $90,000 psychological level and consolidated there for the next two days. On Thurday, BTC continued its correction, falling more than 5% to slide below $90,000 and closing the day at $86,637. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC is trading down around 85,900.