Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Starknet, Bitcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 21 November
Starknet price retested the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.26 (drawn from January 21 high of $0.40 to the October low at $0.03) on Wednesday and declined 10.36% the next day. At the time of writing on Friday, STRK continues to trade down at $0.22. If STRK continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $0.15.
Bitcoin began the week on a bearish footing, extending its decline by 2% and closing below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,299 set on October 6). However, BTC found support at the $90,000 psychological level and consolidated there for the next two days. On Thurday, BTC continued its correction, falling more than 5% to slide below $90,000 and closing the day at $86,637. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC is trading down around 85,900.
FG Nexus, an Ethereum treasury company, has begun selling its ETH holdings to buy back shares. The firm bought 3.4 million common shares at an average price of $3.45 per share using proceeds from the sale of 10,922 ETH and a $10 million loan, according to a Q3 update. The purchase price is below its reported net asset value (NAV) per share of $3.94.
