Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Polygon & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 11 December

Solana continues to see inflows from the Ethereum chain, SOL price sustains above $72
Solana has captivated market participants' attention and attracted capital inflows from the Ethereum chain. SOL is making headlines for airdrops in the Solana ecosystem and the token has yielded double-digit gains for holders in the past week.
MATIC price could face selling pressure from mounting inflow to exchanges
Polygon’s native token MATIC is likely to succumb to selling pressure from rising inflow of the asset to exchanges. Large wallet investors are sending MATIC to Binance and Coinbase, increasing the selling pressure on the asset.
Ethereum derivatives data points at bullish start for ETH in 2024
Ethereum, the second largest asset by market capitalization is on track to rally towards its $2,500 target in the ongoing cycle. Evaluating derivatives data reveals a bullish bias among market participants in January 2024.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
