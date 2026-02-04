TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & World Liberty Financial — Asian Wrap 04 February

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & World Liberty Financial — Asian Wrap 04 February
Solana Price Forecast: SOL drops below $100 as bears tighten grip

Solana (SOL) trades below $100 at press time on Wednesday, after taking a more than 6% hit the previous day as the broader cryptocurrency market slipped. Institutional and retail demand for Solana continues to decline, while on-chain data shows a record 150 million daily transactions on Tuesday. Technically, SOL's outlook calls for a drop to $85 as bearish momentum intensifies. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP extend free fall amid broad market sell-off

Bitcoin price closed below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the August 2024 low of $49,000 to the October 2025 all-time high of $126,199) at $78,490 on Sunday. It corrected nearly 4%, hitting a low of $72,945 on Tuesday (a level not seen since early November 2024). As of writing on Wednesday, BTC trades at $75,700. If BTC resumes its downward trend and closes below the daily support at $73,072 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward the key psychological level of $70,000.

Top Crypto Gainers: WLFI, ATOM, and JUP post mild gains amid market sell-off

World Liberty Financial trades above $0.1300 at press time on Wednesday, holding the 3% gains from the previous day. The trend stays vulnerable as WLFI holds beneath the 50-day EMA at $0.1552, with the 200-day EMA at $0.1589 anchoring the broader downtrend. A sustained recovery in WLFI could be met with resistance from these moving averages.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL drops below $100 as bears tighten grip

Solana (SOL) trades below $100 at press time on Wednesday, after taking a more than 6% hit the previous day as the broader cryptocurrency market slipped. Institutional and retail demand for Solana continues to decline, while on-chain data shows a record 150 million daily transactions on Tuesday.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple extend free fall amid broad market sell-off

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) remain under pressure so far this week amid the broader market sell-off. BTC reached its lowest level since early November 2024 at $72,945.

Top Crypto Gainers: WLFI, ATOM, and JUP post mild gains amid market sell-off

World Liberty Financial, Cosmos, and Jupiter posted a mild recovery on Tuesday, defying the broader cryptocurrency market-wide sell-off. However, the technical outlook for WLFI and ATOM remains mixed as short-term recovery challenges the prevailing bearish momentum.

Toncoin Price Forecast: TON recovery supported by bullish derivatives, fading bearish momentum

Toncoin (TON) is extending its rebound, trading above $1.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after recovering 4.5% over the past two days, following last week’s massive correction. The derivatives data shows improving sentiment with rising long bets and funding rates turning positive.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends correction, trading below $82,000 after sliding more than 5% so far this week. The bearish price action in BTC was fueled by fading institutional demand, as evidenced by spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded $978 million in inflows through Thursday.