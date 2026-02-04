Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & World Liberty Financial — Asian Wrap 04 February

Solana (SOL) trades below $100 at press time on Wednesday, after taking a more than 6% hit the previous day as the broader cryptocurrency market slipped. Institutional and retail demand for Solana continues to decline, while on-chain data shows a record 150 million daily transactions on Tuesday. Technically, SOL's outlook calls for a drop to $85 as bearish momentum intensifies.

Bitcoin price closed below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the August 2024 low of $49,000 to the October 2025 all-time high of $126,199) at $78,490 on Sunday. It corrected nearly 4%, hitting a low of $72,945 on Tuesday (a level not seen since early November 2024). As of writing on Wednesday, BTC trades at $75,700. If BTC resumes its downward trend and closes below the daily support at $73,072 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward the key psychological level of $70,000.

World Liberty Financial trades above $0.1300 at press time on Wednesday, holding the 3% gains from the previous day. The trend stays vulnerable as WLFI holds beneath the 50-day EMA at $0.1552, with the 200-day EMA at $0.1589 anchoring the broader downtrend. A sustained recovery in WLFI could be met with resistance from these moving averages.