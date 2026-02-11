TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & LayerZero — Asian Wrap 11 February

FXStreet Team

Solana Price Forecast: Recovery falters as bearish market sentiment weighs in

Solana (SOL) struggles to sustain its recovery, retracing toward $80 at press time on Wednesday after losing over 4% the previous day. The high-speed blockchain retains interest among institutional investors and maintains liquidity amid rising stablecoin supply, but loses retail strength as derivatives data indicates a decline in futures Open Interest and a sell-side dominance among traders. The technical outlook for Solana indicates bearish dominance, putting pressure on the $80 support level.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show no sign of recovery

Bitcoin retested the daily resistance at $73,072 on Sunday and has declined slightly by 2.24% through Tuesday. As of Wednesday, BTC is trading below $69,000. If BTC continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (drawn from the August 2024 low of $49,000 to the October 2025 all-time high of $126,199) at $65,520.

Top Crypto Gainers: LayerZero surges on Cathie Wood joining, Pippin and Aster steady after rally

LayerZero is up over 30% at press time on Wednesday, bouncing off the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.80 as ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood joined its advisory board. According to Cathie Wood, LayerZero could be a core innovation platform to support the multi-decade shift of bringing traditional finance on-chain. 

FXStreet Team

Robinhood's fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates as crypto revenue falls

Robinhood's fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates as crypto revenue falls

Retail investment platform Robinhood (HOOD) posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, a 27% year-over-year increase that nonetheless fell short of Wall Street's estimate of $1.35 billion, as a slump in crypto trading activity weighed on results.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.