Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & LayerZero — Asian Wrap 11 February

Solana (SOL) struggles to sustain its recovery, retracing toward $80 at press time on Wednesday after losing over 4% the previous day. The high-speed blockchain retains interest among institutional investors and maintains liquidity amid rising stablecoin supply, but loses retail strength as derivatives data indicates a decline in futures Open Interest and a sell-side dominance among traders. The technical outlook for Solana indicates bearish dominance, putting pressure on the $80 support level.

Bitcoin retested the daily resistance at $73,072 on Sunday and has declined slightly by 2.24% through Tuesday. As of Wednesday, BTC is trading below $69,000. If BTC continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (drawn from the August 2024 low of $49,000 to the October 2025 all-time high of $126,199) at $65,520.

LayerZero is up over 30% at press time on Wednesday, bouncing off the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.80 as ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood joined its advisory board. According to Cathie Wood, LayerZero could be a core innovation platform to support the multi-decade shift of bringing traditional finance on-chain.