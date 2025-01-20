Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 20 January

Solana eyes $300 milestone as DEX volume hits $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA
Solana (SOL) price trades in the green around $263 on Monday after hitting a new all-time high of $295.83 the previous day. Artemis data shows that SOL’s Dex trading volume reached a new all-time high of $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA.
The technical outlook and on-chain metrics hint at a continuation of the rally as SOL’s Total Value Locked (TVL) and fees generated reach record levels.
Bitcoin and Solana reach new heights
The cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant surge in volatility, reaching an all-time high of $3.72 trillion in total capitalisation on Monday morning. This growth was driven by the successful launch of meme-coins associated with Trump and his wife Melania, whose substantial capitalisation growth positively impacted the entire market.
Trump-backed crypto project sees token surge amid Meme coin hype
World Liberty Financial, backed by Donald Trump, sees a surge in token sales and adds 5% more supply amid excitement over new Trump family meme coins.
World Liberty Financial (WLF), a decentralized finance project linked to Donald Trump, recently reported a surge in token sales. This comes as the company sold 20% of its token supply and announced it would release an additional 5% to meet overwhelming demand. Tokens are currently priced at $0.05.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin hits new all-time high, traders brace for market swings ahead of Trump inauguration
Bitcoin jumps to a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. Bitcoin open interest crosses $71 billion as crypto market heats up for Trump’s inauguration. Bitcoin volatility climbs to 73% and bullish sentiment suggest traders expect short-term market swings, position for upside.
Solana eyes $300 milestone as DEX volume hits $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA
Solana (SOL) price trades in the green around $263 on Monday after hitting a new all-time high of $295.83 the previous day. Artemis data shows that SOL’s Dex trading volume reached a new all-time high of $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP expect volatility ahead of Trump’s inauguration
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices retest their key support level on Monday, with an eye on a rally ahead. At the same time, Ripple (XRP) continues its rally on Monday after breaking above its symmetrical triangle pattern last week.
Kraken team supports Senate in planning strategic Bitcoin reserve, ten states set to approve new legislation
In a post on Friday, Senator Cynthia Lummis disclosed a meeting held with members of the Kraken exchange team centered on the way forward for the potential US strategic Bitcoin reserve and crypto regulations.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
BTC's price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.