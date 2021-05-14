Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, SafeMoon, Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 14 May

SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu looks to rally 30% as markets recover

SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier.

SHIB Price eyes a comeback

SHIB price has dropped nearly 45% in the past 24 hours and roughly 52% since May 11. However, the meme token seems to have seen a bullish reaction from the demand zone that stretches from $0.0000117 to $0.0000168, pushing SHIB price up by 33%.

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON gives bull rally another try

SafeMoon price remained unaffected during the Tesla-induced crash on Wednesday and continued to trade sideways. At the time of writing, SAFEMOON seems to have dipped back into its range and takes a jab at heading higher.

SafeMoon price needs a stable foothold to skyrocket

SafeMoon price is moving in lockstep but stuck between $0.00000356 to $0.00000890. However, on May 11, it explored out of this zone and but failed to sustain this upswing. As a result, SAFEMOON quickly slid under $0.00000356 and is trading within this range.

Dogecoin price spikes on Musk tweet, renews momentum for DOGE to test $1

Dogecoin price closed below the critical April high yesterday, putting the pursuit of $1.00 in doubt. The new Elon Musk tweet has reversed the descent and raises the potential of DOGE closing today with a bullish engulfing day.

Dogecoin price needs liquidity and FOMO

On May 11, Dogecoin price closed with two consecutive inside days, suggesting the decline from the May 7 high had been exhausted, and a renewal of the steep advance was around the corner. However, yesterday’s decline and close below the April high of $0.453 lowered the bullish outlook to neutral.