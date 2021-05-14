Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, SafeMoon, Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 14 May

SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier.
SHIB Price eyes a comeback
SHIB price has dropped nearly 45% in the past 24 hours and roughly 52% since May 11. However, the meme token seems to have seen a bullish reaction from the demand zone that stretches from $0.0000117 to $0.0000168, pushing SHIB price up by 33%.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON gives bull rally another try
SafeMoon price remained unaffected during the Tesla-induced crash on Wednesday and continued to trade sideways. At the time of writing, SAFEMOON seems to have dipped back into its range and takes a jab at heading higher.
SafeMoon price needs a stable foothold to skyrocket
SafeMoon price is moving in lockstep but stuck between $0.00000356 to $0.00000890. However, on May 11, it explored out of this zone and but failed to sustain this upswing. As a result, SAFEMOON quickly slid under $0.00000356 and is trading within this range.
Dogecoin price spikes on Musk tweet, renews momentum for DOGE to test $1
Dogecoin price closed below the critical April high yesterday, putting the pursuit of $1.00 in doubt. The new Elon Musk tweet has reversed the descent and raises the potential of DOGE closing today with a bullish engulfing day.
Dogecoin price needs liquidity and FOMO
On May 11, Dogecoin price closed with two consecutive inside days, suggesting the decline from the May 7 high had been exhausted, and a renewal of the steep advance was around the corner. However, yesterday’s decline and close below the April high of $0.453 lowered the bullish outlook to neutral.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon gives bull rally another try
SafeMoon price remained unaffected during the Tesla-induced crash on Wednesday and continued to trade sideways. At the time of writing, SAFEMOON seems to have dipped back into its range and takes a jab at heading higher.
Century-old investment bank Cowen to offer crypto custody services for institutions
Investment bank Cowen recently announced that it would hold cryptocurrencies for asset managers and hedge funds. The century-old bank holds almost $12 billion in assets under management.
Dogecoin price spikes on Musk tweet, renews momentum for DOGE to test $1
Dogecoin price closed below the critical April high yesterday, putting the pursuit of $1.00 in doubt. The new Elon Musk tweet has reversed the descent and raises the potential of DOGE closing today with a bullish engulfing day.
Cardano price shakes off weakness, ADA targets $2.40
Cardano price has been wrestling with the magnet effect of the preceding trading range high of $1.57, thereby restricting a sustainable advance. Today’s bullish engulfing day may be the solution to the sideways trend over the last six trading days, allowing ADA to target higher prices with improved trader commitment.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.