Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Ripple & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 19 September

SHIB deposits to exchange fall to 30-month low - A boon or bane for Shiba Inu price?
Shiba Inu price action has been rather tepid over the past couple of weeks. The bearish market conditions have not been very enticing for investors, which has led to a decline in activity. This decline seems to have intensified considerably, bearing good and bad news for SHIB investors.
XRP price at risk as NYDFS removes Ripple from approved-tokens list
XRP price has been influenced by external conditions for quite some time now, going back to 2020. The token took its time to gain the status of being “greenlit”, but the New York regulatory body is aiming at changing that with its updated policy.
Bitcoin address activity soars to multiyear highs ahead of BTC halving, Santiment points to whale resilience
Bitcoin (BTC) has displayed a rather unusual picture from a broader outlook, with the daily active addresses failing to mirror its price. Santiment data attributes this to increased activity and therefore faith in the asset among large holders, even as the smaller traders give in to the pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Monetary Authority of Singapore releases details of high-profile actions against errant crypto firms
Singapore’s central bank, MAS, has issued its fourth enforcement report, outlining actions taken against firms like Three Arrows Capital, which did not have a management framework to identify, monitor and address cryptocurrency and digital asset investment risks.
Optimism airdrop distributes 19 million OP tokens to more than 31,000 addresses
Optimism announced the third airdrop of OP tokens for the addresses that participated in delegation activities of the Optimism Collective DAO. OP tokens will be airdropped to over 31,000 unique addresses.
XRP price eyes $1.31 target, analysts are long Ripple despite bearish events
XRP price is above the $0.50 level on Wednesday, a key support for the altcoin in its comeback from the recent decline. While the New York financial regulator dropped Ripple XRP from its “greenlist,” the move failed to dampen the recovery of XRP.
Bitcoin price likely heads into volatile territory with Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday
Bitcoin price action of late has fueled optimism among traders as the asset climbs toward $27,000 after a weak performance throughout August and the first two weeks of September.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.