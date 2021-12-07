Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba, Chainlink & Bitcoin – American Wrap 07 December [Video]

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Crypto market dazed post flash crash
Bitcoin price gets a big bounce off the $44,000 value area, moving more than $7,000 higher. Ethereum is now sandwiched between solid support and strong resistance. XRP price has one of the most potent and sought-after bullish reversal candlesticks forming on its chart: the hammer.
These cryptos could post triple-digit gains by the end of the year
As Bitcoin struggles to recover from the drop on December 4, altcoins continue posting double-digit gains overnight. Based on their price trend, Terra, MATIC and Chainlink could post triple-digit gains before the end of the ongoing bull run.
Shiba Inu gains bullish momentum to resume uptrend
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what SHIB must do to resume its uptrend.
Investment firms are pouring capital into Decentraland
Decentraland is an institutional investor’s favorite. The metaverse token has witnessed a spike in inflows from investment firms. Grayscale’s Decentraland Trust has attracted institutions and high net worth investors over the past nine months.
Cardano price remains trending downwards while crypto markets rebound
Cardano (ADA) price has been declining since mid-November when its trend accelerated in the spillover from the Bitcoin flash crash. Now ADA price sees bulls returning to the scene as Cardano trades at an attractive discount.
Shiba Inu restarts bull run as global tailwinds take over
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been under pressure over the weekend and accelerated its downtrend due to the spillover effect from the Bitcoin flash crash.
MATIC price could be due for a catastrophic crash below $1
MATIC price recovery after the December 4 flash crash has been impressive as the bulls are vying to retest the all-time high. Still, the sudden upswing could set the perfect stage for a bull trap.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.