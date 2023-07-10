FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SEC, Bitcoin & Assets – American Wrap 10 July

Former SEC Chair says it would be difficult to deny approval of spot Bitcoin ETF if efficacy is demonstrated

Former Chairperson of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Jay Clayton, has given insight that could benefit BlackRock, Valkyrie, WisdomTree, Fidelity, Ark Invest, Invesco, and the rest of the institutional players that have filed for spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) approval. The counsel, or evaluation as some would call it, came during an interview with CNBC on July 10.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority former President compares virtual asset purchase to entering a casino

Ren Zhigang, former president of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), compared investing in virtual assets to entering a casino, striking a cautious note at a moment when the city is working on the development or a regulation framework for stablecoins.
 
In this article, we will discuss if it is a good time to invest in altcoins or not. But before diving into the main topic, let’s also take a look at Bitcoin, which will set the foundation for analyzing altcoins’ performance.
BTC/USDT fractal 1 chart
