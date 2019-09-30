Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day. The coin has been dozing in a tight range for the past several days, however, not it is one of the best-performing alt coins out of top-20.

Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing 14% of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0570, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday. Stellar is the tenth-largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $1.16 billion and an average daily trading volume about $164 million, which is nearly half as much as on Friday, September 27.

As of November this year, users of Cardano network and ADA holders will be able to receive staking rewards, according to Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK, the company behind Cardano. He made an announcement during Cardano Summit Bulgaria.

Recently, the project launched Shelley testate, which is the first decentralized implementation of Ouroboros Genesis consensus algorithm. Currently, the team is working on staking protocol functionality.